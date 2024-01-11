Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,551 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of ITT worth $85,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITT opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $121.19.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

