Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,472 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Service Co. International worth $86,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

