Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,562 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 78,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Range Resources worth $88,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

