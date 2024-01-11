Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 98,818 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $87,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

