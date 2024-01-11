Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Dropbox worth $85,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

