Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of TransUnion worth $84,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

