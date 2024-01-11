Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $88,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

