BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $82,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $65.77 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

