BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.70. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.