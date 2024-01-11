BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 67,345 shares.The stock last traded at $89.72 and had previously closed at $90.19.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

