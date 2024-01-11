BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.80.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $882,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
