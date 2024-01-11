BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Trading Down 0.2 %

BOX opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $882,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.