Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $32.36. Bread Financial shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 22,078 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 274,000 shares of company stock worth $8,879,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

