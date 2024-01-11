Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

EAT opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $24,426,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $525,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $1,091,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

