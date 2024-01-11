Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,985,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.