Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 7,734 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154,624 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

