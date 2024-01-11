Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.