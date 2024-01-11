Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

