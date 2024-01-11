Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

