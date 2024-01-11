Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after buying an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,664,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $132.94 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.78.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

