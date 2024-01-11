Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.51.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

