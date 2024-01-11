Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of DocGo worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DocGo by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $310.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

