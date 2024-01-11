Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBJP opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

