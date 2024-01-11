Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.