Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.9% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

