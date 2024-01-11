Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

