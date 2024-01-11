Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.00. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

