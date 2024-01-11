Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 11,075 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,537,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 500,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 440,271 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.04.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

