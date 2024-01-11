Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 363.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Splunk

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.