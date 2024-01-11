Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 10,842 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 222,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $84.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

