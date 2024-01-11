Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

