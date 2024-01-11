Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 20,788 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

