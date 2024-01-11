Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $182.52 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

