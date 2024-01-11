Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Saul Centers worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $935.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

