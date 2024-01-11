Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 662 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.