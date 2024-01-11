Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

