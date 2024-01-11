Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 507,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,889,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 226,876 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.