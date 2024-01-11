Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 238,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $144.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

