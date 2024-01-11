Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

