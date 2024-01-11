Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.72. Bumble shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 494,702 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

