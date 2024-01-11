C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Neutral by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.