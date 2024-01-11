Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.37.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

