Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBAI. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Up 1.0 %

BigBear.ai stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.41. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,089 shares of company stock worth $260,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $5,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.