Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.