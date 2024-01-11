CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,170 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.