CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

