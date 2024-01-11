CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLCB opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

