CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 110 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 734,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,319,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

