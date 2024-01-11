CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,986,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $522.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

