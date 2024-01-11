Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.40. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 704,164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

