Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,922 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 127,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.